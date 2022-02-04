GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 157,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 3,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,914. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

