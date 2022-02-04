BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.13

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 179178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 10.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 5.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of BP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of BP by 9.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP (NYSE:BP)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

