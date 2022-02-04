International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.74

Shares of International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.74 and last traded at C$8.74, with a volume of 6692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

