SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.06

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $104.06 and last traded at $104.36, with a volume of 68012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,414,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,712,000 after acquiring an additional 296,141 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

