Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.46

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.46 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 2470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

