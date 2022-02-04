Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.11 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LITE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.44.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.25. 4,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,421 shares of company stock worth $4,103,499. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

