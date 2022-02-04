Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alico had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. Alico has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Get Alico alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alico by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alico by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alico in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.