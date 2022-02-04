Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,443. The company has a market capitalization of $544.32 million, a PE ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $2,159,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

