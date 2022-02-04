Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of RDN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry purchased 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.