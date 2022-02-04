Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.70. 368,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,712,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 22.42 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.19.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

