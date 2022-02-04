Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 373 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $69.25 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

