Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 2,697 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,979,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

