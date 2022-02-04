Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 2,660 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $20,675,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $5,269,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

