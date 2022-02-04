Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:LL opened at $13.98 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $406.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.43.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

