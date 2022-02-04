Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $1.01 Million in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,088,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NYSE ELY opened at $23.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

