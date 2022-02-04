Gainplan LLC Purchases 31 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gainplan LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

IVV traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $450.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,718,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

