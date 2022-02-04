ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Trimmed by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,370 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. 730,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,083,607. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01.

