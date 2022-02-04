Gries Financial LLC Sells 4,722 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,634,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 461,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 88,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685,400. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.