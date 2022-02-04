Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 1.79. 802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV manufactures, sells and distributes canned, bottled and packaged processed food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Frozen, Preserves, and Export. The firm’s brands include Aires de Campo, Barilla, Buffalo, Carlota, ChiChi’s, Del Fuerte, Don Miguel, Doña María, Embasa, Herdez, La Victoria, McCormick, Wholly, Yemina , Nutrisa, Nestle Ice Cream, and Cinepolis Popcorn.

