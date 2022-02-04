Gries Financial LLC Invests $4.56 Million in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 1.4% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $34.31. 2,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,789. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $5.494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

