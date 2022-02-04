182,698 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Western Union by 289.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 274,532 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Union by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Western Union by 22.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Union by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after buying an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WU opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

