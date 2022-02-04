iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,771 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $54.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

