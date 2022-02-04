Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $20.34 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,125,000 after buying an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,233,000 after buying an additional 977,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $175.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $242.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

