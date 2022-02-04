FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 677,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $24,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 463.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,682,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $42.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.