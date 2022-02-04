Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

