Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.
Shares of CENT stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.60.
Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.
Read More: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.