Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.25 on Friday. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

