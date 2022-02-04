Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $3.60. Cyclo Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 19,792 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

