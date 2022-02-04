North Bay Resources (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. North Bay Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 11,563,500 shares trading hands.

North Bay Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBRI)

North Bay Resources, Inc operates as an exploration company. It owns mining properties including two gold-platinum placers, the Fraser River Project and the Monte Cristo and lode projects such as the advanced-stage Mount Washington Project on Vancouver Island, the Coronation Gold project in the historic Slocan Mining district and the Tulameen Platinum Project near Princeton, BC.

