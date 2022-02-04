ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $78.33

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.33 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 83.41 ($1.12). ULS Technology shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.12), with a volume of 20,383 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.35. The stock has a market cap of £55.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 18,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £12,983.77 ($17,456.00). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 105,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,558.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

