Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report $150.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $138.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $581.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $650.67 million, with estimates ranging from $635.00 million to $660.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth about $261,000. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

