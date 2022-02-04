Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.45.

INTU traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $539.99. 7,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,237. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

