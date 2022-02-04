ION Hits Market Capitalization of $454,348.35 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, ION has traded up 81% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $454,348.35 and $1.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00185626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00029302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00384701 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00068311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,694,317 coins and its circulating supply is 13,794,317 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

