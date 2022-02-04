Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Nokia stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. 251,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,558,242. Nokia has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

