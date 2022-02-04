$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Walker & Dunlop reported earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full-year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $12.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS.

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WD stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $87.96 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

