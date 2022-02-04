Brokerages Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Target Price at $17.17

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.