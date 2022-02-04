Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives $3.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

