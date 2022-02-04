Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading 0.9% Higher

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 109.80 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.47). 1,715,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,041,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.40 ($1.46).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

