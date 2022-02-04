Short Interest in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Grows By 25.3%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $323,194,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,823,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,266,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,561,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,987,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,769. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

