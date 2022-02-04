Traders Purchase Large Volume of Diebold Nixdorf Put Options (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,005 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 703% compared to the typical daily volume of 374 put options.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 39,865 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 539,008 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 258,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 46,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

