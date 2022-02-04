Chevron (CVX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2022 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 59.5% in a year, essentially in line with the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain. Based on a slew of tailwinds, it seems poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best placed integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production growth. America’s No. 2 energy company’s project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend twice and revived the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.”

1/31/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Chevron had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $146.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $167.00.

1/31/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $137.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $121.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

12/6/2021 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 42.7% year to date, slightly more than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s gain of 42.4% during the same period. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.. However, Chevron was not immune to last year’s price crash, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 74% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced. Finally, Chevron has been a laggard compared to jump into the net-zero bandwagon.”

Shares of CVX traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.73. 105,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,667,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64. The company has a market cap of $263.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

