Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Frontline stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 24,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Frontline by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frontline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Frontline by 229.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 81.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

