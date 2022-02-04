Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $56.41 and last traded at $57.35. 5,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 954,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

Specifically, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $1,204,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.24.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,103,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $22,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

