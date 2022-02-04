Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.71, but opened at $34.51. Warby Parker shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2,717 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.15 per share, with a total value of $1,886,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 438,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.97 per share, for a total transaction of $23,638,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,428,091 shares of company stock worth $103,336,307 and sold 602,848 shares worth $27,710,333.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

WRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.07.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.