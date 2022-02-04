PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 3610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

