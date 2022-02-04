$5.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.49 to $7.02. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55,700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $15.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

