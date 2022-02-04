UGI (NYSE:UGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. UGI has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

