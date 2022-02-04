Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $34,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayonier stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Rayonier worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

