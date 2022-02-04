Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.22-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.29. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-0.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.93.

JCI opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

