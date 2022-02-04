IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $213.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IDEX is poised to gain from a diversified business structure, solid product portfolio, strengthening end markets and buyouts in the quarters ahead. Its pending acquisition of Nexsight and its businesses is predicted to be complete in first-quarter 2022. For fourth-quarter 2021, IDEX’s earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.52%. For 2022, it anticipates year-over-year organic sales growth of 5-8%. Earnings are expected to be $7.33-$7.63, suggesting a rise from $6.30 in 2021. However, supply-chain challenges, cost inflation and pandemic-related problems might concern the company in the quarters ahead. High corporate expenses add to its woes. The impacts of unfavorable movements of foreign currencies are predicted to hurt sales in the first quarter and 2022. In the past three months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.21. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,104. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. IDEX has a 12 month low of $188.04 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.02.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IDEX by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

