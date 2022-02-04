Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $71.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cabot’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fiscal first quarter topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company remains committed to boost its specialty compounds business globally. It has expanded its global footprint in black masterbatch and compounds. The company will also gain from its strategic acquisitions. The NSCC Carbon black plant acquisition will support its growth objectives and broaden its capabilities. The buyout of Shenzhen Sanshun has also expanded its capabilities in the high-growth batteries market and strengthened its global leadership position in carbon additives. The Tokai Carbon buyout will also boost its Battery Materials product line. The company also remains committed to return cash to its shareholders leveraging healthy cash flows. Cabot has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

CBT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cabot by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

